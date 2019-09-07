UrduPoint.com
US Not Considering Purchase Of Advanced Missile Technology From Russia - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The United States is not considering purchasing missile technology from Russia, a senior US administration official told Sputnik.

"There is little reason for the United States to consider the purchase of advanced missile technology from Russia," the official said on Friday.

The official said the United States has a major comparative advantage to Russia's missile technology development, testing and employment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he offered to US President Donald Trump to purchase Russian hypersonic weapons in order to bring a balance, but the US president declined the offer and said they would soon produce their own hypersonic weapons.

Russia and the United States have discussed at the recent G20 summit in Japan how could Russia's advanced weapons, including hypersonic missiles, be classified, given that no country in the world currently has weapons of this class, Putin said.

