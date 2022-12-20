US Offers Its Spacecraft to Return Crew of Russian Soyuz MS-22 - Roscosmos Head

US partners in the International Space Station have offered to return the crew of the Soyuz MS-22 with a faulty cooling system on their spacecrafts, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, said on Tuesday.

"They offer various options for assistance, up to bringing our cosmonauts down on their ships. But there is no need for this today," Borisov told the Rossiya 24 channel.

On Thursday, a leak from the spacecraft's cooling system occurred due to damage to the outer skin of the ship's instrument and assembly compartment.

According to Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev, a micrometeorite may have caused the incident.

The failure did not affect the living conditions of the crew, and there is no need for emergency evacuation, the agency noted. To maintain a comfortable temperature in the living space of the Soyuz MS-22, cooled air is supplied from the Russian segment of the ISS.