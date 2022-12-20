UrduPoint.com

US Offers Its Spacecraft To Return Crew Of Russian Soyuz MS-22 - Roscosmos Head

Daniyal Sohail Published December 20, 2022 | 09:49 PM

US Offers Its Spacecraft to Return Crew of Russian Soyuz MS-22 - Roscosmos Head

US partners in the International Space Station have offered to return the crew of the Soyuz MS-22 with a faulty cooling system on their spacecrafts, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) US partners in the International Space Station have offered to return the crew of the Soyuz MS-22 with a faulty cooling system on their spacecrafts, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, said on Tuesday.

"They offer various options for assistance, up to bringing our cosmonauts down on their ships. But there is no need for this today," Borisov told the Rossiya 24 channel.

On Thursday, a leak from the spacecraft's cooling system occurred due to damage to the outer skin of the ship's instrument and assembly compartment.

According to Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev, a micrometeorite may have caused the incident.

The failure did not affect the living conditions of the crew, and there is no need for emergency evacuation, the agency noted. To maintain a comfortable temperature in the living space of the Soyuz MS-22, cooled air is supplied from the Russian segment of the ISS.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia May From

Recent Stories

Greek Foreign Minister Urges Pristina, Belgrade to ..

Greek Foreign Minister Urges Pristina, Belgrade to Refrain From Border Escalatio ..

54 seconds ago
 Murtaza Abbasi for setting up commission to probe ..

Murtaza Abbasi for setting up commission to probe current economic mess, inflati ..

55 seconds ago
 Fesco issues power suspension schedule

Fesco issues power suspension schedule

57 seconds ago
 OPC appoints district committees' chairmen

OPC appoints district committees' chairmen

58 seconds ago
 China Vetoes EU Efforts to Create WTO Panels on Tr ..

China Vetoes EU Efforts to Create WTO Panels on Trade Disputes With Beijing - Re ..

1 minute ago
 Operation successfully underway at CTD Bannu offic ..

Operation successfully underway at CTD Bannu office: ISPR

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.