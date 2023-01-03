UrduPoint.com

US Office Of Special Envoy For Critical, Emerging Technology Launches Operations

January 03, 2023

US Office of Special Envoy for Critical, Emerging Technology Launches Operations

The US State Department's new Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology launched operations on Tuesday, according to a press release

The US State Department's new Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology launched operations on Tuesday, according to a press release.

As part of the department's efforts to strengthen tech diplomacy, the office will "provide a center of expertise and energy to develop and coordinate critical and emerging technology foreign policy, and to engage foreign partners on emerging technologies that will transform our societies, economies, and security including biotechnology, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum information technologies," the release stated.

Seth Center will serve as the deputy envoy and build the office. He has extensive experience working at the intersection of national security and technology policy in and out of government.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken established the office as part of a wider modernization agenda, with critical and emerging technologies now considered an integral part of US foreign policy and diplomacy.

