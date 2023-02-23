UrduPoint.com

US Offsetting Rivals With Resilient Numbers Of New Satellites - Space Force Chief

Daniyal Sohail Published February 23, 2023 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The United States has been offsetting or "mitigating" the challenge of anti-satellite weapons deployed by rivals such as Russia and China by putting lots of inexpensive, new mini-satellites into orbit, creating back-up resiliency if a few or even larger numbers of them were destroyed, US Space Force chief Gen. B. Chance Saltzman said.

"Whoever attacks first in place has an inherent advantage in space," Saltzman told a Center for Strategic and International Studies podcast on Wednesday. "Therefore, (we) establish resilience in space with a constellation of satellites.

.. We have resilience and we mitigate that advantage."

Saltzman explained that by putting thousands of mini-satellites that were inexpensive and easy to manufacture and could be launched in large batches, the United States was able to neutralize the effect of new satellite-killing or anti-satellite weapons deployed in orbit by other nations.

"My goal i s to avoid a conflict or a crisis. ... We are already in a state of comparative endurance (in space) with our adversaries," he said.

However, the competition needed to be managed without escalating into conflict, Saltzman added.

