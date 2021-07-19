UrduPoint.com
US Opens Houston Safety Office To Oversee Texas, New Mexico Space Operations - FAA

Daniyal Sohail 51 seconds ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 09:34 PM

US Opens Houston Safety Office to Oversee Texas, New Mexico Space Operations - FAA

The US government has opened a space safety office in the city of Houston to increase its oversight of space operations in the states Texas and New Mexico, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Monday

The US government has opened a space safety office in the city of Houston to increase its oversight of space operations in the states Texas and New Mexico, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Monday.

"The US Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration opened a safety field office in Houston to increase its oversight of commercial space operations in Texas and New Mexico, the FAA said in a press release.

From the new location, FAA inspectors will be able to more effectively and efficiently monitor the ongoing testing programs and commercial space tourism operations of SpaceX and Blue Origin in Texas and Virgin Galactic in New Mexico, along with others in the region, the release explained.

"Keeping the public safe as the pace of commercial space operations increases requires the FAA to adapt, be agile, and remain vigilant," FAA's Associate Administrator of Commercial Space Transportation Wayne Monteith said. "The Houston field office will help us achieve these important goals."

The FAA Office of Commercial Space Transportation is also increasing its safety inspection staff and has reorganized the office to improve efficiency and accountability and has therefore established an Office of Spaceports, the release said.

