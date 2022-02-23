The United States opposes Canada's digital services tax proposal and has filed a grievance with Ottawa over the matter, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said on Monday

The proposed digital services tax (DST), first unveiled in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, would see Ottawa impose a 3 percent levy on multinational technology giants earning revenue off the distribution of Canadian content.

"The United States urges Canada to abandon any plans for a unilateral measure and instead redouble its commitment to the rapid implementation of Pillar One of the October 8 OECD/G20 agreement and the negotiation of a multilateral convention," the USTR said in a statement.

The USTR also expressed its concern regarding the different set of standards the new law would create for US-based firms and their Canadian analogues, the statement said. The agency reiterated that it would "examine all options" should the digital services tax be implemented.

OECD finalized in October an international tax deal aimed at revamping the global tax system by imposing certain restrictions on tax competition and ensuring fair revenue distribution. A major guarantee of the proposed deal was the joint implementation of a minimum 15% tax for multinational enterprises.

The international community intends to sign the multilateral convention sometimes in 2022 in the hope to put it into practice the following year.