US Plan To Put Weapons In Space Can Trigger Global Arms Race - Moscow

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:35 PM

US Plan to Put Weapons in Space Can Trigger Global Arms Race - Moscow

Russia is concerned over Washington's plans to put weapons in space, as this may result in a new round of the global arms race, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russia is concerned over Washington's plans to put weapons in space, as this may result in a new round of the global arms race, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are concerned over US plans that are already being implemented to put weapons in space, which will result in a new round of the global arms race," Lavrov said at a meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers.

