US Plan to Put Weapons in Space Can Trigger Global Arms Race - Moscow

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russia is concerned over Washington 's plans to put weapons in space, as this may result in a new round of the global arms race Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

