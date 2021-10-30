US Planning For Joint Training of US Astronauts, Russian Cosmonauts - NASA Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) NASA has started initial planning for cooperative missions with the Russian Federal space agency Roscosmos to fly US astronauts on Soyuz vehicles and Russian cosmonauts on SpaceX ones, agency Associate Administrator for Space Operations Kathy Lueders said.

"The Russians... have agreed to continue to further the processing of our intergovernmental agreements where we will eventually be flying a USOS crew member on the Soyuz and at least flying a Russian cosmonaut on, at least, a SpaceX vehicle," Lueders told a press conference at Kennedy Space Center on Friday.

Lueders said NASA had already begun planning for this new stage of US-Russian space cooperation to maintain the crewing of the International Space Station.

"That's the next step to come: We're very excited to see (that) we have made progress on this first step going forward and have... cosmonauts do initial assessments with suits and training and begin g to do the initial planning for that. We feel that's the most robust strategy to keep the (space) station going," she said.

Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said in Dubai on Tuesday that US astronauts would continue flights on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft.