UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Planning To Revive Space Launch Corridor Over Cuba Suspended In 1960s - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:02 PM

US Planning to Revive Space Launch Corridor Over Cuba Suspended in 1960s - Reports

The United States plans to launch a rocket in March 2020 with a flight path running over Cuba, which will be the first of such since the 1960s, US specialized NASA Space Flight portal reported, citing SpaceX and the US Air Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The United States plans to launch a rocket in March 2020 with a flight path running over Cuba, which will be the first of such since the 1960s, US specialized NASA Space Flight portal reported, citing SpaceX and the US Air Force.

In the 1960s, the United States launched rockets with satellites from the spaceport in the city of Cape Canaveral using the southern polar corridor to reach orbit. During a launch in November 1960, a malfunction caused the remnants of a Thor rocket's second stage to fall into Cuba. The situation provoked an international scandal and the Florida polar launch corridor was suspended.

To avoid such incidents, the United States shifted polar launch operations to the west coast, particularly, to the Vandenberg air force base in California, while the flight-path of the southern polar corridor was changed to cover a smaller part of the Cuban territory for episodic launches from Cape Canaveral until the late 1960s.

According to the news portal, in March 2020, the SpaceX company plans to launch the Argentine SAOCOM1B earth observation satellite from Cape Canaveral in the southern polar orbit launch corridor using a Falcon-9 carrier rocket. The rocket will fly over Cuba. The rocket will be equipped with an automatic system for its elimination in case of a deviation from the given flight-path.

There is no information on whether the United States and Cuba held consultations on this matter.

Related Topics

Scandal Company Florida United States Cuba SpaceX March November 2020 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz's bail plea once again adjourned till ..

10 minutes ago

Traders fleece customers by charging extra money f ..

3 minutes ago

Airbus A220s ordered to slow down over engine inci ..

3 minutes ago

North Korea Rejects Direct Talks on Tourist Destin ..

4 minutes ago

LPR, Kiev Start Withdrawing Forces From Contact Li ..

4 minutes ago

IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking suspensio ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.