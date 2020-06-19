UrduPoint.com
US Plans 'Hybrid' Civilian-Military Satellite Strategy In 2020s - Pentagon

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) US planners are looking to leverage civilian and legacy military hardware to create a new hybrid series of orbiting systems, Defense Department Space Development Agency Director Derek Tournear said on Thursday.

"We are going to demonstrate a new architecture to show that new architecture has military utility," Tournear told the meeting hosted by the Small Satellite Alliance. "It is based on proliferation and spiral development... [utilizing] strength in numbers/hybrid architecture.

"

Tournear said the US government would also be seeking at least two competing suppliers for each tranche of new satellites to avoid the dangers of supply chain bottlenecks and to maintain the cost efficiencies of free market competition.

The first wave of "Tranche Zero" satellites would start to be launched in 2022 and would be widely functioning by the following year and the second wave of Tranche Two satellites would start to be launched in 2024, Tournear explained.

