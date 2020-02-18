UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Plans To Deploy Weapons In Space Would Destroy Current Security Balance - Moscow

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 05:20 AM

US Plans to Deploy Weapons in Space Would Destroy Current Security Balance - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2020) Washington is trying to use allegations that a Russian inspector satellite was "chasing" a US reconnaissance satellite as an excuse to fuel an arms race in space, which could lead to the destruction of the existing security balance in space, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The US officials have recently expressed concern over suspicious movements of the Russian Kosmos 2542 satellite, which allegedly made a series of maneuvers in late January to get closer to the National Reconnaissance Office satellite USA 245.

"We would like to point out that the movement of our spacecraft did not pose a threat to the US satellite and, most importantly, did not violate any norms and principles of international law," the ministry said in a comment to Sputnik.

"This provocative step is another attempt by the United States to justify the US plans to deploy weapons in space, shifting to others the responsibility for destabilizing the situation in space security," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the implementation of US military plans in space would cause irreparable damage to the existing space security system.

Related Topics

USA Russia Washington Lead United States January Race

Recent Stories

Al Wahda secure valuable 1-0 win over Iraq&#039;s ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi-based industrial facilities&#039; invest ..

5 hours ago

Global Women’s Forum calls for allocating budget ..

6 hours ago

Theresa May participates in Youth Circle at Global ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid tours Gulfood 2020

6 hours ago

UAE has taken strides in energy sustainability: Ha ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.