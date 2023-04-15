UrduPoint.com

US Probe Into UAP Involves Information Exchange With Other Countries - Space Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The United States' probe into unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP, also known as UFOs) involves collaboration and information exchanges with other countries, Maj. Gen. John Olson, mobilization assistant to the US Space Force Chief of Space Operations, said on Friday.

"I do believe it does involve collaborative inputs and information exchange with all kinds of countries around the globe, because I think these are not just solely actions or events that occurred within the confines of the United States; they've occurred globally," Olson said during a press briefing, in response to a question from Sputnik.

In July 2022, the US Defense Department announced the establishment of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which was tasked with investigating UAP.

Pilots who have flown a lot have all seen "unexplainable elements," Olson said.

Olson added that he personally believes in life beyond Earth from a probability perspective.

In January, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in its annual report on UAP that the US has cataloged more than 500 instances of UAP encounters.

The majority of UAP reporting originates from US Navy and Air Force aviators who witness incidents in the course of their duties, ODNI said.

UAP reporting is increasing, partially due to a better understanding of the possible threats UAP may represent, ODNI said. UAP events continue to occur in restricted or sensitive airspace, highlighting possible concerns about flight safety or adversary collection activity, ODNI added.

AARO's initial analysis of 366 newly-identified incidents judged more than half as exhibiting unremarkable characteristics, including 163 characterized as balloons or balloon-like entities.

