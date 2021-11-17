UrduPoint.com

US Pursuing Policy Of Using Space For Military Operations - Russian Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:21 AM

US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Operations - Russian Foreign Ministry

The United States is pursuing a policy of using space for combat operations and deploying strike systems in it to achieve military superiority there, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The United States is pursuing a policy of using space for combat operations and deploying strike systems in it to achieve military superiority there, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"In this regard, we would like to draw your attention to the fact that since the 1950s, the United States has been steadily pursuing a policy of using outer space for conducting combat operations and deploying strike weapons systems in it in order to achieve military superiority up to the achievement of total domination in space. The corresponding tasks are enshrined in the updated 'Defense Space Strategy' and the doctrinal document of the US Space Forces," she said.

"In order to implement these policy, Washington and its allies are carrying out large-scale programs to develop weapons systems designed to use force or threat by force in space, from space or against space, including in a proactive manner. We are talking, first of all, about the creation of a space-based anti-missile grouping (including interceptors), as well as means of unauthorized influence on objects of orbital space infrastructure," Zakharova said.

Within the framework of these activities, Washington is testing the latest strike-combat weapons of various types in orbit without prior notification, including with the destruction of its spacecraft, she noted.

"So, on February 20, 2008, an SM-3 anti-missile was used to destroy US satellite USA-193. We also note the testing of anti-satellite weapons carried out by the Pentagon in the 1980s on the platform of the F-15A aircraft," Zakharova said.

Russia's requests to the United States to clarify the tasks performed on the platform of the unmanned space shuttle X-37B as part of its current mission remain unanswered, she noted.

"As you know, the US reusable unmanned space shuttle X-37B, which is capable of being in orbit for a long time, conduct maneuvers and carry a payload, also has the potential to use weapons in space. Our requests to the US side regarding clarification of specific goals and tasks that are being worked out on the X-37B platform as part of its current mission remain unanswered," the statement says.

