UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Regulators Must Probe Risks Of Facebook's Proposed Cryptocurrency - Lawmaker

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:52 AM

US Regulators Must Probe Risks of Facebook's Proposed Cryptocurrency - Lawmaker

US federal financial regulators should proactively examine Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra for potential systemic risk, US Congressman Emanuel Cleaver said in a letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US federal financial regulators should proactively examine Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra for potential systemic risk, US Congressman Emanuel Cleaver said in a letter.

"I remain deeply concerned with the current lack of understanding that... anybody else at Facebook seems to have about what the long-reaching risks and implications of Libra and Calibra will be," Cleaver said in a letter to Facebook, the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), and the Office of Financial Research (OFR) on Monday.

"For that, we will need to take concrete steps that have not yet been adequately initiated or articulated."

In June of this year, Facebook announced its plans to develop cryptocurrency Libra and the digital wallet to store it Calibra. Facebook reportedly enlisted help of 27 other companies, including Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, Uber and Spotify, to form the Libra Association, based in Switzerland.

The targeted implementation date for the cryptocurrency and the digital wallet is set for early 2020, according to Facebook.

Related Topics

Facebook Switzerland Cryptocurrency June Visa 2020 Uber

Recent Stories

ADIHEX 2019 opens its doors today

24 minutes ago

Ride-hailing firm Grab to invest $500 million in V ..

2 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 August 2019

2 hours ago

MAKS-2019 opens in Moscow

10 hours ago

Egypt to Stop Mediation Efforts If Hamas Continues ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.