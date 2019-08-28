US federal financial regulators should proactively examine Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra for potential systemic risk, US Congressman Emanuel Cleaver said in a letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US federal financial regulators should proactively examine Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra for potential systemic risk, US Congressman Emanuel Cleaver said in a letter.

"I remain deeply concerned with the current lack of understanding that... anybody else at Facebook seems to have about what the long-reaching risks and implications of Libra and Calibra will be," Cleaver said in a letter to Facebook, the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), and the Office of Financial Research (OFR) on Monday.

"For that, we will need to take concrete steps that have not yet been adequately initiated or articulated."

In June of this year, Facebook announced its plans to develop cryptocurrency Libra and the digital wallet to store it Calibra. Facebook reportedly enlisted help of 27 other companies, including Visa, Mastercard, Paypal, Uber and Spotify, to form the Libra Association, based in Switzerland.

The targeted implementation date for the cryptocurrency and the digital wallet is set for early 2020, according to Facebook.