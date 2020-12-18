UrduPoint.com
US Restricts Access To Technologies For China's Semiconductor Giant SMIC - Commerce Dept

Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The US Department of Commerce on Friday added China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) to the list of sanctioned entities and restricted its access to key technologies.

According to the Department of Commerce, SMIC is linked to "entities of concern in the Chinese military industrial complex."

"We will not allow advanced U.S. technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary,," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said as quoted in the press release of the department.

More Stories From Technology

