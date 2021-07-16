US, Russia Could Exchange Technologies to Reduce Emissions - Climate Envoy Kerry

The United States and Russia could conduct joint research and exchange technologies, including in hydrogen, to reduce carbon emissions, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United States and Russia could conduct joint research and exchange technologies, including in hydrogen, to reduce carbon emissions, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

He stressed that Russia was the world's fourth or fifth largest emitter, depending on whether the EU was considered a subject or not. So, reduction of emissions is impossible without Russia, Kerry added.

The special envoy noted that it would be fair if other countries, including Russia, join US efforts and make a fair contribution to global efforts to reduce emissions.