UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russia Discuss Space Threats, Reducing Risks Of Misunderstandings - State Dept

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:00 AM

US, Russia Discuss Space Threats, Reducing Risks of Misunderstandings - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The United States and Russia discussed threats in space and reducing risks of misunderstanding, the State Department said in a statement after the bilateral Space Security Exchange in Vienna.

"In this meeting, the two sides exchanged views on current and future space threats, policies, strategies, and doctrine, and discussed a forward-looking agenda to promote safe, professional, and sustainable activities in space," the statement said on Tuesday.

"Both delegations expressed interest in continuing these discussions and improving communications, such as on how to enhance communications between the two countries about space-related operational issues in order to reduce the risks of misunderstanding, help prevent or manage space-related incidents, and prevent inadvertent escalation."

The13-hour discussion became the first such dialogue between senior US and Russian civilian and military experts in seven years, the statement added.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Vienna United States

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

3 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

5 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

7 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

7 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

7 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.