US, Russia Discuss Space Threats, Reducing Risks of Misunderstandings - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The United States and Russia discussed threats in space and reducing risks of misunderstanding, the State Department said in a statement after the bilateral Space Security Exchange in Vienna.

"In this meeting, the two sides exchanged views on current and future space threats, policies, strategies, and doctrine, and discussed a forward-looking agenda to promote safe, professional, and sustainable activities in space," the statement said on Tuesday.

"Both delegations expressed interest in continuing these discussions and improving communications, such as on how to enhance communications between the two countries about space-related operational issues in order to reduce the risks of misunderstanding, help prevent or manage space-related incidents, and prevent inadvertent escalation."

The13-hour discussion became the first such dialogue between senior US and Russian civilian and military experts in seven years, the statement added.