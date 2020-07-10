UrduPoint.com
US, Russia Finalize Planning For Space Security Exchange At End Of July - State Dept.

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The United States and Russia have finished planning for the Space Security Exchange at the end of this month, the Department of State Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation said in a statement.

"Big day for strategic security diplomacy with Russian: in meeting with Russian Ambassador [Anatoly] Antonov, [Assistant Secretary Chris] Ford finalized planning for a Space Security Exchange at end of July," the statement said on Thursday.

Ford also invited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to a new round of strategic security talks that the two last discussed in January, the statement added.

More Stories From Technology

