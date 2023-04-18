US, Russia Manage to Cooperate on Space Despite Restrictions - Ex-American Astronaut

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) While the cooperation between Russia and the United States is being hindered by restrictions, including on travel and communication, the two countries are still managing to keep it working, former US astronaut Frank Culbertson told Sputnik.

"There are restrictions in communication (and) travel, but we are still managing to do it," Culbertson, who is on a committee to review the safety of the space station, said. "We have some people going to Russia, the Russians have some people coming to us. We're flying each other on each other's spacecraft.

Somehow we're making it work."

When asked whether he believes this space cooperation and relationship between the two countries will be saved amid the current tensions, Culbertson stated, "We are trying to."

"I think we can as long as we don't lose sight of what the real goal is," he pointed out. "It's to help help humanity continue to explore the solar system and the rest of the universe together."

Culbertson spoke with Sputnik at the Yuri's Night event held by the Space Foundation in Colorado Springs.