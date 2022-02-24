US-Russia Space Cooperation Continues Amid Geopolitical Tensions Over Ukraine - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Space cooperation between the United States and Russia continues despite the geopolitical tensions between the two countries over Ukraine, US State Department Director of the Office of Space Affairs Valda Vikmanis Keller said.

"This is the one area, despite what's going on geopolitically. Safe, secure operations and cooperation on the ISS (international space station) continues," Vikmanis Keller said during an event on Wednesday hosted by George Washington University's Space Policy Institute.

Two NASA astronauts are currently training with Russian cosmonauts while three Russian cosmonauts are training with NASA in the US state of Texas. In addition, five NATO astronauts are set to begin training in Russia next month.

There are currently four Americans, two Russians and a German working inside the International Space Station. The United States is expected to continue to hitch a ride with cosmonauts on Russian rockets launching to the space station.