UrduPoint.com

US-Russia Space Cooperation Continues Amid Geopolitical Tensions Over Ukraine - Official

Daniyal Sohail Published February 24, 2022 | 04:10 AM

US-Russia Space Cooperation Continues Amid Geopolitical Tensions Over Ukraine - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Space cooperation between the United States and Russia continues despite the geopolitical tensions between the two countries over Ukraine, US State Department Director of the Office of Space Affairs Valda Vikmanis Keller said.

"This is the one area, despite what's going on geopolitically. Safe, secure operations and cooperation on the ISS (international space station) continues," Vikmanis Keller said during an event on Wednesday hosted by George Washington University's Space Policy Institute.

Two NASA astronauts are currently training with Russian cosmonauts while three Russian cosmonauts are training with NASA in the US state of Texas. In addition, five NATO astronauts are set to begin training in Russia next month.

There are currently four Americans, two Russians and a German working inside the International Space Station. The United States is expected to continue to hitch a ride with cosmonauts on Russian rockets launching to the space station.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington German George United States Event

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

8 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

9 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

9 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

10 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

10 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>