US, Russia To Hold Space Security Exchange In Vienna On July 27 - State Department

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

US, Russia to Hold Space Security Exchange in Vienna on July 27 - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United States and Russia will hold a meeting of bilateral space security exchange in Vienna on July 27, the US State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"A US delegation from the Departments of State, Defense, Energy and the National Security Council will hold a US-Russia Space Security Exchange in Vienna on July 27," the statement said.

