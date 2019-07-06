US, Russian Activists Start Fundraising for Neil Armstrong Monuments in Both Countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) A group of activists in the United States and Russia have begun fundraising to obtain the necessary funds to erect monuments of US astronaut Neil Armstrong in both countries, project originator Sophya Tabarovsky told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have to obtain $180,000, including for transportation of one of the sculptures to Russia," Tabarovsky said.

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first person who walked on the surface of the moon.

Several years ago, Tabarovsky was engaged with establishing a monument to the first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Houston, where the NASA Space Center is located. The monument was presented by International Charity Public Fund "Dialogue of Cultures - United World" president Ruslan Bayramov. The second Gagarin monument was opened at Etnomir's territory in Kaluga region in Russia.

"By that time I came up with idea of the Neil Armstrong statue for Russia. Ruslan Bayramov nobly agreed with my proposal, prepared a stone, and we laid a stone for the future monument to Neil Armstrong there at Ethnomir," Tabarovsky said.

Those who want to become sponsors of both monuments can make donations to Tabarovsky's Kindless Without Limits non-profit organization, she said.

"When Gagarin's daughter Galina and his grandson Yuri came to Houston several years ago, we invited them to NASA Space Center," Tabarovsky said. "Everyone who approached them said that their dad and grandfather was a person who gave these people a possibility to be a part of space industry. Such words speak of friendship and gratitude."

Tabarovsky also noted that Neil Armstrong during a trip to the Soviet Union in 1970 visited the museum of the Russian engineer and mathematician Yuri Kondratyuk (Aleksandr Shargei) who developed the first known lunar orbit rendezvous in the early 20th century. In 1969, NASA used this concept for its first actual human spaceflight to the Moon.

"Armstrong took a soil next to the Kondratyuk Museum in the city of Novosibirsk and said that it has the same value as a soil from the surface of the Moon," Tabarovsky added.

The Primary goal of the United in Space team is the installation of the sculpture honoring Armstrong in Etnomir in late 2019, she said.