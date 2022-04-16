UrduPoint.com

US, Russian Spacefarers Share Meals, Movies At Weekends On Space Station - Astronaut

Daniyal Sohail Published April 16, 2022

US, Russian Spacefarers Share Meals, Movies at Weekends on Space Station - Astronaut

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) US astronauts and Russian cosmonauts currently serving together on the International Space Station (ISS) continue to enjoy warm personal relations and cooperation, and they share meals and movies together at weekends, NASA commander Tom Marshburn told a press conference from the orbiting platform on Friday.

"There is open traffic between the US/ESA (European Space Agency) and Russian segments (of the ISS)," Marshburn said. "On weekends, we usually have a meal together (and) usually watch a movie together."

The astronauts and cosmonauts meet every day personally and continue to work and cooperate smoothly together, Marshburn said.

"We go over every day: (It is a) very collegial, very friendly relationship. We rely on each other for our survival. It is a dangerous environment: We are all up here for the same purpose - to explore and keep performing the science ... It has been a real pleasure working with our colleagues (the Russian cosmonauts)," he said.

The smooth cooperation was the continuation of a now almost 40 year history of US and Soviet/Russian human cooperation in space, Marshburn reminded his audience.

