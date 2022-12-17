UrduPoint.com

Daniyal Sohail Published December 17, 2022 | 04:00 AM

US, S. Korean Officials Hold Talks in Seoul on Space Cooperation - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Top US and South Korean diplomats and officials held a bilateral space dialogue in Seoul this week where they discussed exploration and future commercial collaboration, the State Department said in a press release.

"Space officials for the United States and the ROK discussed many aspects of bilateral space cooperation, including the sustainable use of outer space, space policy and governance, commercial space activities, space technology, satellite navigation systems and Earth observation," the release said after the two-day session wrapped up on Friday.

Officials also discussed cooperation in space exploration, the release added, including through the Artemis program, International Space Station and civil Maritime Domain Awareness.

The State Department said the participants also agreed to hold conversations on commercial cooperation within the next year.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Jennifer Littlejohn led the US interagency delegation while the South Korean delegation was led by Kwon Hyun-joon, Director General for Space, according to the release.

