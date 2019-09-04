WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The US government has imposed sanctions on Iran's space agency and two research centers for activities linked to Tehran's ballistic missile program, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Tuesday.

"Today, the Department of State designated the Iran Space Agency and two of its research institutes under Executive Order (E.O.) 13382 for engaging in proliferation-sensitive activities. This is the first time the United States is designating Iran's civilian space agency for activities that advance its ballistic missile program," Pompeo said in a statement.

The Names of the research institutes are the Iran Space Research Center and Astronautics Research Institute, according to a separate statement released by OFAC.

Pompeo also said the United States would allow Iran to use its space launch program "as cover" to advance its ballistic missile programs.

"Iran's August 29 attempt to launch a space launch vehicle underscores the urgency of the threat," Pompeo said. "These designations should serve as a warning to the international scientific community that collaborating with Iran's space program could contribute to Tehran's ability to develop a nuclear weapon delivery system."

Last week, US media outlet NPR, citing satellite imagery, claimed that an Iranian rocket appeared to have exploded on a launch pad. Iranian officials refuted the report and said the satellite is still in good condition.

The United States has been stepping up its sanctions on Iran as part of its "maximum pressure" campaign, which aims to force the Islamic Republic to renegotiate the landmark 2015 international nuclear deal. Tehran increased uranium enrichment activities in early August just over a year after the Trump administration exited the accord.