UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Satellite Completes First-Ever Docking To Fix Orbiting Spacecraft - Northrop Grumman

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Satellite Completes First-Ever Docking to Fix Orbiting Spacecraft - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) A satellite carrying a load of fuel has successfully docked with a second satellite that operators stopped using in December to avoid running out of fuel, a ground-breaking achievement that underscores plans to robotically repair, maintain and extend the lives of thousands of orbiting spacecraft, Northrop Grumman said in a press release.

"This historic accomplishment marks the first time two commercial satellites have docked in orbit and the first time that mission extension services will be offered to a satellite in geosynchronous orbit," the release said on Wednesday.

Intelsat's IS-901 is a fully operational communication satellite that was removed from service in December 2019 because it was running low on fuel. Intelsat managed to maneuver the satellite into position for the docking that took place early Tuesday morning, the release said.

Under the terms of the contract with Intelsat, the Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-1) satellite will provide five years of life extension services to the Intelsat vehicle before returning the spacecraft to a final decommissioning orbit. MEV-1 will then move on to provide mission extension services to a new client spacecraft, the release said.

MEV is designed for multiple docking and undockings and can deliver over 15 years of life extension services, the release said.

The mission marks the first step in an expansive technology development plan. Northrop-Grumman plans to establish a fleet of satellite servicing vehicles that not only extend the life of satellites, but provide other services such as inclination changes and spacecraft inspections, as well as use advanced robotics technology to perform additional functions such as in-orbit repair and assembly, the release added.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Vehicles Vehicle December 2019 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Georgia reports first confirmed coronavirus case

2 hours ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

2 hours ago

OIC-IPHRC strongly condemns organized violence aga ..

2 hours ago

CDA failed to act upon Prime Minister vision

3 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

3 hours ago

5.6 tonnes of drugs seized by Dubai Police

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.