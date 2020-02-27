US Satellite Completes First-Ever Docking to Fix Orbiting Spacecraft - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) A satellite carrying a load of fuel has successfully docked with a second satellite that operators stopped using in December to avoid running out of fuel, a ground-breaking achievement that underscores plans to robotically repair, maintain and extend the lives of thousands of orbiting spacecraft, Northrop Grumman said in a press release.

"This historic accomplishment marks the first time two commercial satellites have docked in orbit and the first time that mission extension services will be offered to a satellite in geosynchronous orbit," the release said on Wednesday.

Intelsat's IS-901 is a fully operational communication satellite that was removed from service in December 2019 because it was running low on fuel. Intelsat managed to maneuver the satellite into position for the docking that took place early Tuesday morning, the release said.

Under the terms of the contract with Intelsat, the Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-1) satellite will provide five years of life extension services to the Intelsat vehicle before returning the spacecraft to a final decommissioning orbit. MEV-1 will then move on to provide mission extension services to a new client spacecraft, the release said.

MEV is designed for multiple docking and undockings and can deliver over 15 years of life extension services, the release said.

The mission marks the first step in an expansive technology development plan. Northrop-Grumman plans to establish a fleet of satellite servicing vehicles that not only extend the life of satellites, but provide other services such as inclination changes and spacecraft inspections, as well as use advanced robotics technology to perform additional functions such as in-orbit repair and assembly, the release added.