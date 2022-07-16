US, Saudis Agree to Cooperate on 5G/6G, Space Exploration, Cybersecurity - White Hose

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden and Saudi leaders during talks in Jeddah agreed the two countries will cooperate in areas such as space exploration, cybersecurity, and 5G/6G deployment and development.

"The US and Saudi Arabia are expanding cooperation in all fields of space exploration, including human spaceflight, earth observation, commercial and regulatory development, and responsible behavior in outer space. President Biden welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signing the Artemis Accords and reaffirming its commitment to the responsible, peaceful, and sustainable exploration and use of outer space," the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Biden welcomed the signing of a new Memorandum of Cooperation that will connect US and Saudi technology companies in the advancement and deployment of 5G and the development of 6G. Biden also welcomed bilateral agreements signed to expand sharing information on cybersecurity threats and activities of malicious actors to enhance the shared defense of both countries.