UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Saw Reports About Ban Of REvil Hacker Websites - Administration Official

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:35 PM

US Saw Reports About Ban of REvil Hacker Websites - Administration Official

The United States took note of reports about the ban of REvil hacker websites, sees this as a "very positive thing" and expects cybercriminals to be brought to justice, a senior US administration official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The United States took note of reports about the ban of REvil hacker websites, sees this as a "very positive thing" and expects cybercriminals to be brought to justice, a senior US administration official said.

"We continue to see that REvil infrastructure remains down. We think that's a very positive thing. This is a group that has brought tremendous negative impact to victims around the world," the official told reporters.

The US administration looks for continued progress regarding infrastructure being down and "criminals who do these activities being brought to justice," the official added.

The US, Japan, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO accuse China's Ministry of State Security of cooperating with mercenary hackers and being involved in malicious cyberspace activities globally, the official went on to say.

"We've continued to convey to the Russian government that we hold Russia accountable for activities ... by criminals operating out of Russia," the US administration official also noted.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia China European Union Progress United Kingdom Japan United States Cyber Crime Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission marks busy first year

10 minutes ago

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

16 minutes ago

US Informed China About Cyber Activity Concerns - ..

4 minutes ago

US Says Identified Over 50 Tactics Allegedly Used ..

4 minutes ago

FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha da ..

4 minutes ago

PESCO sets up crisis management cell for Eid ul Ad ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.