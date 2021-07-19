US Saw Reports About Ban of REvil Hacker Websites - Administration Official

The United States took note of reports about the ban of REvil hacker websites, sees this as a "very positive thing" and expects cybercriminals to be brought to justice, a senior US administration official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The United States took note of reports about the ban of REvil hacker websites, sees this as a "very positive thing" and expects cybercriminals to be brought to justice, a senior US administration official said.

"We continue to see that REvil infrastructure remains down. We think that's a very positive thing. This is a group that has brought tremendous negative impact to victims around the world," the official told reporters.

The US administration looks for continued progress regarding infrastructure being down and "criminals who do these activities being brought to justice," the official added.

The US, Japan, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO accuse China's Ministry of State Security of cooperating with mercenary hackers and being involved in malicious cyberspace activities globally, the official went on to say.

"We've continued to convey to the Russian government that we hold Russia accountable for activities ... by criminals operating out of Russia," the US administration official also noted.