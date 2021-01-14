US Selects Redstone Arsenal in State of Alabama as Space Force Headquarters - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The US Air Force named Redstone Arsenal as headquarters for the US Space Force, citing the high-tech workforce, schools and infrastructure in the host city of Huntsville, according to a press release.

"The Department of the Air Force conducted both virtual and on-site visits to assess which of six candidate locations would be best suited to host the US Space Command Headquarters based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support and costs to the Department of Defense," the release said Wednesday.

Huntsville, sometimes called "Rocket City," is the longtime host of s NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center as well as the Army's Redstone Arsenal, which hosts the Army's Aviation and Missile Command as well as the US Missile Defense Agency.

Redstone sweetened its pitch in competition with five other candidate location while offering the facility to the Space Force at no cost while a permanent facility is being constructed, the release said.