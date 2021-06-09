UrduPoint.com
US Senate Approves More Than $200Bln For Tech Competition With China

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The US Senate approved more than $200 billion in funds to help technology companies take on the competition from China in an intensifying showdown between the two world powers amid a global shortage of microchips.

More than the required 60 Senators have voted in favor of the United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 (USICA), aimed at supporting US chipmakers and science research. It is one of the few bills being negotiated in so-called bipartisan spirit, with both Democrats and Republicans supporting it.

