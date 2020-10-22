UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:44 PM

US Senate Committee Approves Subpoenas for CEOS of Facebook, Twitter

The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to authorize its chairman to issue subpoenas that would force the CEOS of Facebook and Twitter to testify at a hearing on what the panel's Republicans call censorship

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to authorize its chairman to issue subpoenas that would force the CEOS of Facebook and Twitter to testify at a hearing on what the panel's Republicans call censorship.

Republicans on the committee voted 12-0 to authorize the subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify on their "suppression and/or censorship of articles from the New York Post" that alleged possible corruption on the part of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The committee's Democrats had boycotted the session to protest against the vote to confirm President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Comey Barret.

