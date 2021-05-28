UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Sets June 8 Vote On $200Bln Bill For Tech Fight With China

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:20 PM

US Senate Sets June 8 Vote on $200Bln Bill for Tech Fight With China

The US Senate has postponed a vote on a bill providing more than $200 billion in funds to help American technology companies to take on the competition from China in an intensifying showdown between the two world powers amid a global shortage of microchips

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The US Senate has postponed a vote on a bill providing more than $200 billion in funds to help American technology companies to take on the competition from China in an intensifying showdown between the two world powers amid a global shortage of microchips.

"I ask unanimous consent that ... at a time to be determined on Tuesday, June 8, the Senate resume consideration of S.1260," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said as he delayed the vote on the mammoth legislation, which currently spans more than 2,400 pages.

The "Innovation and Competition Act of 2021" aims at supporting American chipmakers and science research. It is one of the few bills being negotiated in so-called bipartisan spirit, with both Democrats and Republicans supporting it.

More than $200 billion is committed under the bill, with nearly $120 billion for American science and technology development and some $53 billion for semiconductor chip production and research, among others.

The bill is being debated against the backdrop of a growing US-China tussle for global technology dominance and a crippling shortage of semiconductors that has clobbered American automakers, home appliance manufacturers and phone producers.

The Democrat-dominated House of Representatives is working on its own version of a bill to boost US tech competition against China. Any differences between the two bills would have to be negotiated before both chambers pass a final act to send it to President Biden for his signature.

Related Topics

Senate Shortage World Technology China Vote June Democrats From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Nat ..

21 minutes ago

WAM keen on strengthening cooperation with Russian ..

21 minutes ago

Putin Remembers Incident With Bolivian President's ..

2 minutes ago

US Bans Seafood From China's Dalian Fishing Compan ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab facing 22 percent water shortage: Minister

2 minutes ago

Britain's Simon Yates wins Giro 19th stage, Bernal ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.