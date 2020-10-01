UrduPoint.com
US Senate Subpoenas CEOs Of Twitter, Facebook For Hearing On Content

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:06 PM

The US Senate unanimously voted on Thursday to subpoena to subpoena the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google for a hearing on the legal immunity they enjoyed over content posted by their platforms' users

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The US Senate unanimously voted on Thursday to subpoena to subpoena the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google for a hearing on the legal immunity they enjoyed over content posted by their platforms' users.

"The ayes have it and the motion is agreed to," Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Chairman Roger Wicker said on the vote for the motion to summon the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google's Alphabet for the hearing.

The hearing is expected to discuss reforms to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 that offers technology companies protection from liability over content posted by users.

The statute's protections helped the platforms grow from the early days of the internet, but have come under scrutiny in recent years as lawmakers and regulators began questioning more broadly the technology industry's expanding clout and ability to influence public opinion.

