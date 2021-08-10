UrduPoint.com

US Senators Press Facebook To Allow Researchers To Access Advertisement Data - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) US Senators Mark Warner, Amy Klobuchar and Chris Coons sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking him to explain the company's decision to terminate researchers' ability to access its platform.

"While we agree that Facebook must safeguard user privacy, it is similarly imperative that Facebook allow credible academic researchers and journalists like those involved in the Ad Observatory project to conduct independent research that will help illuminate how the company can better tackle misinformation, disinformation and other harmful activity that is proliferating on its platforms," the letter said on Monday.

The New York University's Ad Observatory Project studies political advertising on Facebook and has produced discoveries that brought to light the lack of transparency involved in how advertisers target audiences on the social media site.

The senators provided a list of questions for Facebook to deliver written answers by August 20. The questions included how many accounts associated with the research were terminated and why the company chose to do so, according to the letter.

