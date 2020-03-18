US Sentences Chinese Spy to 4 Years for Classified Material Transmission - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) A California resident has been jailed for four years for spying for China in a digital card scheme, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"Xuehua (Edward) Peng was sentenced yesterday to 48 months in prison, and ordered to pay a $30,000 fine for acting as an agent of the People's Republic of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS)," the release stated.

The man was involved in a scheme to conduct pickups known as "dead drops" and transport Secure Digital (SD) cards from a source in the United States to MSS operatives in China, the Justice Department said.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2019, the release said.