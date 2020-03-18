UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sentences Chinese Spy To 4 Years For Classified Material Transmission - Justice Dept.

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Sentences Chinese Spy to 4 Years for Classified Material Transmission - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) A California resident has been jailed for four years for spying for China in a digital card scheme, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"Xuehua (Edward) Peng was sentenced yesterday to 48 months in prison, and ordered to pay a $30,000 fine for acting as an agent of the People's Republic of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS)," the release stated.

The man was involved in a scheme to conduct pickups known as "dead drops" and transport Secure Digital (SD) cards from a source in the United States to MSS operatives in China, the Justice Department said.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2019, the release said.

Related Topics

Dead China Fine Man United States November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

12 minutes ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

12 minutes ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

12 minutes ago

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

1 hour ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.