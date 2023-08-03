Open Menu

US Sets August 25 As Launch Date For Next ISS Crew Mission With Cosmonaut - NASA

Daniyal Sohail Published August 03, 2023 | 11:36 PM

US Sets August 25 as Launch Date for Next ISS Crew Mission With Cosmonaut - NASA

NASA has delayed the launch of its next manned crew mission to the International Space Station (ISS) until August 25, the US space agency announced in an official blog statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) NASA has delayed the launch of its next manned crew mission to the International Space Station (ISS) until August 25, the US space agency announced in an official blog statement on Thursday.

"The target launch date for NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station now is 3:49 a.m. EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) Friday, August 25," the blog said.

Additional time was needed for engineering teams to complete pad readiness after SpaceX's recent Falcon Heavy mission lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the blog said.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in their Dragon spacecraft on the new date, the blog added.

The crew will then dock at the ISS around 2:45 am EDT on Saturday, August 26, according to the blog.

Related Topics

Florida Japan SpaceX August From

Recent Stories

All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

11 minutes ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

13 minutes ago
 Graduation ceremony held at National Incubation Ce ..

Graduation ceremony held at National Incubation Center Hyderabad

41 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi urges focus on poverty alle ..

President Dr Arif Alvi urges focus on poverty alleviation, education, preventive ..

26 minutes ago
 US Still Gives Foreign Aid to Russia, China Amid S ..

US Still Gives Foreign Aid to Russia, China Amid Strategic Competition - Governm ..

26 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner calls on Federal Ministe ..

British High Commissioner calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Sena ..

26 minutes ago
Trump to appear in court, accused of endangering U ..

Trump to appear in court, accused of endangering US democracy

1 hour ago
 Reference against Sindh CM Sindh transferred to An ..

Reference against Sindh CM Sindh transferred to Anti-Corruption Court

1 hour ago
 China Opposes Unilateral Sanctions That Impact on ..

China Opposes Unilateral Sanctions That Impact on Food Security - Envoy to UN

1 hour ago
 Blinken Says US Supports ECOWAS Efforts to Free Ni ..

Blinken Says US Supports ECOWAS Efforts to Free Niger's Bazoum

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

1 hour ago
 Coup backers rally across Niger

Coup backers rally across Niger

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology