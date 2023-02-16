US Sets Up Task Force to Prevent Nation-State Adversaries From Acquiring US Technologies

The US departments of justice and commerce announced on Thursday creating a task force to enforce US laws protecting the nation's advanced technologies from being illegally acquired and used by nation-state adversaries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The US departments of justice and commerce announced on Thursday creating a task force to enforce US laws protecting the nation's advanced technologies from being illegally acquired and used by nation-state adversaries.

"Today, the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce are launching the Disruptive Technology Strike Force," the joint statement said.

The group will bring together experts from the FBI, other Federal agencies and their local partners to target illicit actors, strengthen supply chains and protect critical technological assets from being acquired or used by nation-state adversaries, it added.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen and Assistant Secretary of Commerce Matthew Axelrod will co-chair the new strike force.

The group will prevent "nation-state adversaries" such as China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea from acquiring advanced technologies, which these countries may use to enhance their military capabilities or support "mass surveillance programs that enable human rights abuses," the statement said.

The strike force will investigate and prosecute criminal violations of export laws, enhancing administrative enforcement of US export controls. The group will also collaborate with the private sector and other like-minded countries to coordinate law enforcement actions and disruption strategies. It will operate in 12 metropolitan regions across the United States, including New York, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Chicago and Miami.