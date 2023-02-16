UrduPoint.com

US Sets Up Task Force To Prevent Nation-State Adversaries From Acquiring US Technologies

Daniyal Sohail Published February 16, 2023 | 10:11 PM

US Sets Up Task Force to Prevent Nation-State Adversaries From Acquiring US Technologies

The US departments of justice and commerce announced on Thursday creating a task force to enforce US laws protecting the nation's advanced technologies from being illegally acquired and used by nation-state adversaries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The US departments of justice and commerce announced on Thursday creating a task force to enforce US laws protecting the nation's advanced technologies from being illegally acquired and used by nation-state adversaries.

"Today, the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce are launching the Disruptive Technology Strike Force," the joint statement said.

The group will bring together experts from the FBI, other Federal agencies and their local partners to target illicit actors, strengthen supply chains and protect critical technological assets from being acquired or used by nation-state adversaries, it added.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen and Assistant Secretary of Commerce Matthew Axelrod will co-chair the new strike force.

The group will prevent "nation-state adversaries" such as China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea from acquiring advanced technologies, which these countries may use to enhance their military capabilities or support "mass surveillance programs that enable human rights abuses," the statement said.

The strike force will investigate and prosecute criminal violations of export laws, enhancing administrative enforcement of US export controls. The group will also collaborate with the private sector and other like-minded countries to coordinate law enforcement actions and disruption strategies. It will operate in 12 metropolitan regions across the United States, including New York, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Chicago and Miami.

Related Topics

Technology Iran Russia China Washington Los Angeles Miami Chicago New York United States North Korea May Criminals FBI Commerce From

Recent Stories

World Taekwondo Ready to Lift Ban on Russian, Bela ..

World Taekwondo Ready to Lift Ban on Russian, Belarusian Athletes on IOC Notice ..

3 minutes ago
 US' Austin Arrives in Estonia for Defense Cooperat ..

US' Austin Arrives in Estonia for Defense Cooperation Talks - Estonian Defense M ..

25 seconds ago
 NATO must be ready for long standoff with Russia: ..

NATO must be ready for long standoff with Russia: Stoltenberg

27 seconds ago
 Russia expels Austrian diplomats in tit-for-tat mo ..

Russia expels Austrian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

28 seconds ago
 Stocks mostly fall but Paris hits record high

Stocks mostly fall but Paris hits record high

3 minutes ago
 Shiffrin storms giant slalom for 13th world medal, ..

Shiffrin storms giant slalom for 13th world medal, seventh gold

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.