US Should Improve Space-Based Capability To Defend Against Hypersonic Weapons - Pentagon

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Should Improve Space-Based Capability to Defend Against Hypersonic Weapons - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The US military should improve its space-based capability in order to defend against hypersonic weapons, nominee for commander of the Space Command James Dickerson said during his confirmation hearing at the Senate Armed Serviced Committee.

"We need to have a space-based warning protection capability," Dickerson said on Tuesday when asked about Russia's plans to deploy hypersonic nuclear strike weapons with its Navy and the United States' ability to detect them.

Dickerson said the ability of the United States to detect such weapons is very important, especially in their early phases.

"Our ability to see that threat early absolutely critical to our success in defeating it," Dickerson said.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said the country's defense industry and Navy are testing the first nuclear submarine carrier of the Poseidon underwater drones.

More Stories From Technology

