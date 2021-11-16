UrduPoint.com

US Should Start Negotiations, Discuss Space Issues In Lieu Of Allegations - Lavrov

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:30 PM

The United States should start negotiations and discuss its concerns about armament in space instead of baseless accusations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The United States should start negotiations and discuss its concerns about armament in space instead of baseless accusations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov calls US statement on Russia posing threat to space peace use false.

"We would prefer the United States to sit at the table, instead of baseless accusations, and discuss its concerns relating to the deal that Russia and China propose to prevent this arms race (in space) and which the US can not admit. It would be very interesting for us to listen to a specific, substantiated position, but not to excuses," Lavrov told a press conference in Moscow.

