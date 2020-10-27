Russian citizens choose to get their information from domestic social media platforms and less so from such US giants as Facebook and Twitter, unlike many other countries, the Russian communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said on Tuesday

"Currently, Russia thanks to its own tech companies � is the country with the smallest share of the population receives information through the platforms of the US internet giants," the watchdog said in a statement.

While only 46.4 percent of Russian citizens turn to Google for information, the percentage in the United Kingdom, Israel and Canada is 92.44, 98.

27 and 92.38, respectively, according to Roskomnadzor.

The watchdog added that 7.912 percent of Russians received their information via Facebook, whereas the metric is 67.2 percent in the UK and Israel, 67.1 percent in Brazil and 47.8 percent in Germany.

As for photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram, the figures are roughly in the same range � 24.6 percent in Russia, 34.8 percent in the UK, 32.3 percent in Italy and 27.3 percent in Greece.

Twitter is shown as Russia's least popular source of information with 6.55 percent, whereas in the UK, Canada and Israel, the percentage is 25.05, 18.3, and 8.68, respectively.