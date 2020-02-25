UrduPoint.com
US, South Korea Working To Strengthen Cooperation In Space - Esper

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:30 AM

US, South Korea Working to Strengthen Cooperation in Space - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The United States and South Korea are working to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a joint press conference with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.

"We're working to strengthen our collaboration in the space and cyber domains to ensure an effective joint response against hybrid and emerging threats," Esper said on Monday.

Moreover, Esper said he and his counterpart discussed cost-burden sharing, urging South Korea to do more to cover costs of hosting American forces in the country for regional security purposes.

Jeong pointed out that negotiations over cost-sharing are at a standstill.

Esper said that on April 1 the United States will begin laying off South Koreans working at US bases and facilities in South Korea if both countries do not reach a cost-sharing agreement.

