US Space Command Head Claims Iran's New Satellite Unlikely To Provide Intelligence

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:00 AM

US Space Command Head Claims Iran's New Satellite Unlikely to Provide Intelligence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Gen. John Raymond, commander of US Space Command and US Space Force Chief of Space Operations, says the new military satellite launched by Iran appears to lack the capacity to provide intelligence.

"US_SpaceCom continues to track 2 objects @PeteAFB's @18SPCS associated w/#space launch from Iran, characterizing NOUR 01(#SATCAT 45529) as 3U Cubesat. Iran states it has imaging capabilities ” actually, it's a tumbling webcam in space; unlikely providing intel," Raymond wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Iranian military said that its first military satellite Noor (Light) had been successfully launched into orbit atop Qassed (Envoy) carrier. Western nations doubted the launch's compliance with UN Security Council resolution 2231 on the Iranian nuclear issue. Tehran argued that not a single international resolution had banned it from launching military satellites into orbit.

The successful launch followed several of Iran's failed attempts to launch satellites: the February failure to launch the Zafar communications satellite and failed satellite launches in January 2019.

At the end of October 2019, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said that Iran was planning to have new satellites launched into Earth's orbit by the end of the then-current Iranian Calendar year, which ended on March 19. In January, the minister said Iran had prepared at least six satellites to be launched into space.

This week, Jahromi stressed that Iran's space program is peaceful in nature, with part of it devoted to civilian needs, while the other part being a military defense program.

