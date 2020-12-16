UrduPoint.com
US Space Command Says Russia Conducted Anti-Satellite Missile Test

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The United States' Space Command on Wednesday accused Russia of testing a missile intended to target satellites in orbit without proving any details.

"Russia conducted an anti-satellite missile test. #Russia continues to weaponize #space. @US_SpaceCom stands ready to protect/defend US/allied interests from aggression in the space domain," the Command said in a tweet.

The Space Command website did not contain a news piece to elaborate on the allegation.

Responding to a similar statement in April, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Pentagon seeks to justify its own anti-satellite missile development by directing such accusations at Moscow.

Both the US and Russia are parties to the Outer Space Treaty, along with China, India, the UK and over 100 other nations, prohibiting the militarization of space.

The treaty does not prohibit countries from developing technology to shoot down their own defunct satellites, with all of the US, Russia, China and India having demonstrated the capability to do so.

In 2007, China shot down its Fengyun-1C meteorological satellite creating a ring of debris around the earth which spacecraft to this day must maneuver to avoid.

