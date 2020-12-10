US Space Companies Secured Nearly $6Bln in New Investments in Q3 - Commerce Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Almost $6 billion had been invested in the global space industry in the third quarter of 2020, making a total of $17.5 billion for the first nine months of the year, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said at a space council meeting.

"[Some] $5.9 billion was invested in space companies in the third quarter of this year [and] $17.5 billion was invested in the space industry in the first three quarters of this year with 62 percent of it coming to US companies," Ross said on Wednesday.

Globally, the annual revenue generated by the space industry may top $1 trillion by 2040, Ross said. He also said the number of space satellites to perform both military and commercial missions was growing at a faster rate than ever before.

"The non-profit Space Foundation estimates that the global space economy exceeded $423 billion in 2019, with nearly 80 percent of that total representing commercial space activity... Multiple investment banks have forecast that the global space economy will surpass $1 trillion by 2040," he said

The number of new satellites in orbit is expected to increase by 50 percent to 1,050 in the next few months while over the rest of this decade, a total of 1,200 new satellites are currently projected to be launched into space, Ross added.