US Space Force Chief Establishes 2 New Commands to Boost Defense Posture - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) US space forces have established two new commands focused on boosting defense posture and warfighting capabilities, SPACECOM Commander John Raymond said on Friday.

On Thursday, the United States officially launched its newest military branch, the US Space Command (USSPACECOM), in a ceremony presided over by Vice President Mike Pence.

"To ensure USSPACECOM can conduct its mission decisively, I am establishing two subordinate commands with distinct and defined mission areas to ensure the command is postured to protect and defend, while also increasing joint warfighter lethality and strengthening partnerships," Raymond said in a press release.

The establishment of the two commands, the Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) and Joint Task Force Space Defense (JTF-SD), represents Raymond's first official directives as commander of the newly-established US space forces, according to the release.

The JTF-SD will be commanded by Brigadier General Thomas James with a mission to conduct space superiority operations to deter aggression and defeat adversaries. The CFSCC will be led by Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting with a mission to deliver combat relevant space capabilities.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he had also acted to establish a space command by approving a division within his country's air force that will together become the Air and Space Force.

There have been concerns that the creation of the US Space Force may lead to other countries following suit, which could therefore result in the militarization of space.