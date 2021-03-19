UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Space Force Confirms Breakup Of Decommissioned Weather Satellite NOAA-17

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 11:40 AM

US Space Force Confirms Breakup of Decommissioned Weather Satellite NOAA-17

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) US decommissioned weather satellite NOAA-17 has exploded in space, breaking into 16 pieces, the 18th Space Control Squadron (SPCS) of the US Space Force said on Friday.

"#18SPCS has confirmed the breakup of NOAA 17 ... on March 10, 2021, at 0711 UTC. NOAA 17 was decommissioned in 2013.

Tracking 16 associated pieces - no indication caused by collision," the squadron wrote on Twitter.

According to the space force, the satellite was in orbit with a maximum altitude of 817 kilometers (507 miles) before it exploded. The squadron did not specify whether the debris pose any threat to operating satellites.

NOAA-17 was launched back in June 2002. Similar-type satellites have already been destroyed in space due to onboard batteries explosion.

Related Topics

Weather Twitter March June Satellites

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 19, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

12 hours ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

12 hours ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

12 hours ago

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continu ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.