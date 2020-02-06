UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Space Force Detected Iranian Missiles At Launch In Attack On Base In Iraq - Official

Daniyal Sohail 54 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Space Force Detected Iranian Missiles at Launch in Attack on Base in Iraq - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Iran's missiles aimed at Al Asad base in Iraq in January were detected by US Space Force before warning American forces, Space Force Vice Commander Lt. Gen. David Thompson told reporters.

"Last month, there was a missile attack from Iran on Al Asad Air Force base.

Members of the United States Space Force detected those missiles at launch, typed those missiles at launch, provided warning to our forces at Al Asad and other places in the theatre and allied them to take action to protect themselves from incoming missiles," Thompson said on Wednesday.

The first week of January saw a drastic spike in tensions between the United States and Iran when US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iran's elite Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iran retaliated by striking US bases in Iraq but took great care to not cause American casualties.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Iraq Trump Thompson David United States January From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Senegalese President review f ..

2 hours ago

Japanese TV highlights UAE&#039;s efforts to guara ..

2 hours ago

Guterres Has No Plans to Meet Kushner at UN on Thu ..

3 hours ago

Dubai ready to host UITP&#039;s Global Public Tran ..

3 hours ago

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

3 hours ago

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.