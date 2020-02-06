US Space Force Detected Iranian Missiles at Launch in Attack on Base in Iraq - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Iran's missiles aimed at Al Asad base in Iraq in January were detected by US Space Force before warning American forces, Space Force Vice Commander Lt. Gen. David Thompson told reporters.

"Last month, there was a missile attack from Iran on Al Asad Air Force base.

Members of the United States Space Force detected those missiles at launch, typed those missiles at launch, provided warning to our forces at Al Asad and other places in the theatre and allied them to take action to protect themselves from incoming missiles," Thompson said on Wednesday.

The first week of January saw a drastic spike in tensions between the United States and Iran when US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iran's elite Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iran retaliated by striking US bases in Iraq but took great care to not cause American casualties.