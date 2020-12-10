US Space Force Gets 5,700 New Personnel From Air Force in 6 Months - Deputy Defense Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) A total of 5,700 US Air Force personnel have already transferred to the new Space Force or are in the process of doing so over the current six month period, Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist told the eighth National Space Council meeting at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

"Two thousand, three hundred [personnel] have transferred from the Air Force into the Space Force over the last three months [and] an additional 3,000 will transfer over the next three months, we anticipate," Norquist said on Wednesday.

The Space Force was growing at a rapid rate and now included three field commands as well as entities for space and electronic warfare and space domain awareness, Norquist said.

The United Kingdom had launched its own Space Command in November, Norquist recalled while France, another major US ally in Europe was upgrading its space forces too, he said.