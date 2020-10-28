UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Space Force May Provide Security For Private Sector Assets In Future - Commander

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Space Force May Provide Security for Private Sector Assets in Future - Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The US Space Force may be called on to provide security as governments and private companies develop a trillion Dollar economy in Earth's orbit and the moon, the unit's commanding General John Raymond said in a Defense Department webcast on Tuesday.

"I don't think's it tomorrow. But I would [not] rule it out," Raymond said. "Maybe not today or tomorrow or 10 years from now but I do believe that if you look towards a space economy that's going to be over a trillion Dollars between here and the moon, I really believe there's going to be a role for enhanced security in that domain and the role of the space force is to provide that stability across the domain.

"

The US is attempting to commercialize low Earth orbit with plans to privatize the International Space Station. NASA officials have also indicated that US-led plans to colonize the Moon could lead to private companies mining the lunar landscape for rare minerals.

Creation of the US Space Face was prompted by Chinese and Russian development of weapons that could be used against satellites, according to US officials.

In addition to China and Russia, the US and India have also demonstrated anti-satellite capabilities in recent decades.

Related Topics

India Dollar Russia China Lead May From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Satellites

Recent Stories

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai’s creative district extends support to Leb ..

1 hour ago

FIFA&#039;s chief tests positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED7 bn driven by property sector

2 hours ago

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corru ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.